LETTER: $25K grant will be used to restore Bowman House Museum

The Dells Country Historical Society would like to thank the Board of Trustees of The Gregory C. Van Wie Charitable Foundation for the recent grant of $25,000. This grant will be used to restore 22 leaded windows and repair the soffits of the Bowman House Museum located in Bowman Park. Any remaining funds will be used to purchase equipment to help digitize the archives.

Van Wie was a member of the DCHS and his father Charles was the first vice president. They cared very deeply about the preservation of the Dells history and the Bowman Museum and would be pleased that the funds will be used to help maintain it. The society is very grateful and we appreciate the generous support the foundation has given us these past years.