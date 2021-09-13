 Skip to main content
LETTER: KAMO holds first event
LETTER

LETTER: KAMO holds first event

We held our first Kids and Mentors Outdoors event Sept. 12 at Waterworks Park in Beaver Dam where 40 kids participated in fishing, kayaking and pontoon boat rides. A huge thank you to John Neuman and the city of Beaver Dam, Jimmy Johns, Richard and Jan Cromheecke, Dave and Jessica Miller for their boats, and all the board members and volunteers that helped make this event a great success. Looking forward to our next event. Thank you again to everyone.

Anyone interested in finding out what KAMO is all about, can attend a meeting at 6:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of the month at Beaver Dam Conservation Club. Facebook Dodge County Conservation KAMO or kamokids.org.

Jim Braker, KAMO president, Beaver Dam 

