LETTER: KAMO holds first event

We held our first Kids and Mentors Outdoors event Sept. 12 at Waterworks Park in Beaver Dam where 40 kids participated in fishing, kayaking and pontoon boat rides. A huge thank you to John Neuman and the city of Beaver Dam, Jimmy Johns, Richard and Jan Cromheecke, Dave and Jessica Miller for their boats, and all the board members and volunteers that helped make this event a great success. Looking forward to our next event. Thank you again to everyone.