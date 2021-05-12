LETTER: Keep Neenah Creek School, get rid of Slack instead

I think the Wisconsin Dells School Board was confused when they decided to close the Neenah Creek School. So here is my appeal to the school board: Get rid of Terry Slack and keep the Neenah Creek School open.

On the one hand you have a high performing rural school that is integral to a community. On the other you have a less than transparent leader with questionable judgement. Under Slack’s leadership, the district has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars buying out principal contracts, hired two athletic directors who lack administrator licenses, and now closed the highest performing elementary school in the district.

Perhaps the district would be better off keeping Neenah Creek open and saving money by eliminating Slack’s six-figure contract. Maybe his secretary could take his position.

Cy Woodman, Briggsville