LETTER: Kids are paying the price for GOP tactics

A former U.S. president writes, “The Carter Center makes the world a safer, freer place for you, me, our children—by preventing disease and suffering, advancing democracy, and nurturing hope and freedom.” Wouldn’t we all want that? Yet Wisconsin Republican leaders have proven… they want none of it. Their only mission… is to stay power.

To accomplish this, they concoct conspiracy theories, and misrepresent or lie about the facts. They use scare tactics to sow division. These actions have incited threats and bullying of local officials throughout the state. Republican policy is only intended to hold a grip on those who unfortunately support their ideals, or are just completely fooled. Democracy is out the window.

GOP leaders do not care about the consequences of their actions, so we all pay the price—especially the children. Supporters, who lead by example, are telling their kids: not to trust teachers or historical facts, be afraid of doctors and their vaccines, that guns are the best way to solve problems, that “the poor/minorities/immigrants/ LGBTQ/or just people of color”—are of lesser status, that only certain religious beliefs should be tolerated, and don’t believe scientists.

Is this really the message we want to send to future generations?

Floyd Munro, Randolph