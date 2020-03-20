LETTER: Kristine Snow excellent choice for Dodge County judge

Dear editor,

For the past seven years, I have had the privilege of being an elected official in both Columbia and Dodge counties.

I would encourage Dodge County residents to compare the candidates for Dodge County judge in the April 7 election and urge a vote for attorney Kristine Snow.

Kristine Snow is a graduate of Columbus High School and the University of Wisconsin Law School. She has practiced law in a variety of settings through the past 27 years and has a broad depth of experience in virtually every area of the law, primarily in the courtroom that will undoubtedly serve her well on the bench.

She has been endorsed by an impressive group of judges and leaders who know her work, including former Governor Tommy Thompson and retired Supreme Court Justice Jon Wilcox. Gov. Thompson appointed her to represent at state commission on a case that went up to the Wisconsin Supreme Court while Justice Wilcox was on the court. Kristine briefed, argued and won that case.