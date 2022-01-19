LETTER: Kyle Little is a big deal

I have had the pleasure of knowing Kyle Little for over 25 years. He has always been an effective communicator since day one. Maybe that is why my friends and I enjoyed chatting with him even though he was an underclassmen.
A proven leader and team player I have witnessed Kyle carry out various roles of successful fundraising both online and in person. Being president of The Portage Family Skate Park Project is a decade long action that speaks louder than words. Kyle's commitment to the community is clear.
Please support Kyle Little for mayor.
Laura Stone, Tucson, Arizona