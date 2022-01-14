LETTER: Kyle Little is a proven leader

I've had the privilege of working with Kyle for three years now through our organization, Skatepark Respect. Kyle has been instrumental in helping keep skateparks in Wisconsin clean and maintained through gathering volunteers, helping host cleanup efforts, and by him working closely with the local businesses and municipalities. He has been a champion of the Portage Family Skate Park Project for years and has helped build the skatepark and give kids a place to express their creativity and learn new skills through community and fun. We are proud to endorse Kyle for mayor.