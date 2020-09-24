 Skip to main content
LETTER: Lake Delton Village Board working to keep property values down
LETTER: Lake Delton Village Board working to keep property values down

To the residents of Lake Delton, I am wondering about your thoughts on how the Villiage Board is working to keep your property values down.

Rather than allowing free trade and buyers demand price properties your board is working to restrict free trade and the property values by new legislation. A quote form a recent village board meeting is: Village Board Trustee John Whitfield said many people in bigger tourist cities have had issues with tourist rooming houses because it takes up many residential units, which drives up housing costs. He said the idea of the proposed changes are to create a balance of commercial and residential needs, especially with the demand for housing.

“That is the basis of what we are trying to do is we are trying to protect the ability of people to move into the area and be employed and work at all these restaurants and bars and resorts and gift shops and be able to live here and work here and keep those businesses open,” Whitfield said. “If you try to rent a place here as a full-time resident, there are not a whole lot of places to choose from.”

Deborah Sloane, Waukesha 

