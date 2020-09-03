LETTER: Lake District challenged

After reading the article in the paper concerning the Lake District, we contacted the paper (Mr. Higgins) to give more information about the dispute. Since there has not been a follow-up on the matter, we wanted to pass on the following information. We filed the objection to the lake district because there were not enough signatures on the petition for the lake district. We have filed with the Court the names of the owners on the proposed lake district, which information was provided by the County, which proves that there were not enough signatures. The Corporation Counsel Attorney has replied how they followed a detailed process to come up with their final number, which removed the names of 258 owners. We have requested that they provide the names of those owners, but they have refused to do so. So why, either they have the names or not? That is it, we have provided the names and they refuse to do so.