LETTER: Lake District relies on faulty numbers

As may you know, the court denied a Motion for Reconsideration. We wanted to let the people in the Lake District know that we found an additional 80 owners who were not counted. If they were, there would not have been enough signatures for the Lake District to be created.

The reason these owners were not counted is because they aren't on the tax roll. The tax roll only lists the first two owners. I have researched this, but have been unable to find a reason why the roll only shows two owners. The statute says any owner can sign a petition, but their name must be on the tax roll.

We aren't planning to appeal this decision, but the statutes say any owner can do so. If anyone else wants to file an appeal, go ahead. The Notice of Appeal needs to be filed within 45 days from the entry of the final order on Feb. 26. Another issue is that a person can only sign once, but there are people who own more than one parcel and will be taxed on each parcel. Too bad they can't vote for each parcel.

Kathleen Munro, Beaver Dam