LETTER: Lake Mason Lions held annual fisheree
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Lake Mason Lions held annual fisheree

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lake Mason Lions held the annual fisheree on Jan. 18. Anglers participated in the fishing contest, raffle, 50/50 drawings, and the “big ticket” prize drawing. The Lions thanks everyone for making this event a continuing success.

The winners of the 50/50 drawing include, Dick Sobojinski of Wisconsin Dells, Kari Gregoire of Janesville, Mandi Murphy of Oak Creek, and the Portage High School fishing club. Big fish cash winners include, William Cairns of Montello caught the best northern; Tyler Syens of Portage caught the biggest crappie; Ian Cook of Madison caught the largest perch and blue gill.

The “big ticket” winners include, Anne Ehlert of Briggsville won $100. Austin Schell of Baraboo won $200. Laurie Waite of Friendship won the crossbow donated by Scott Thompson. Tim Hanson of Wisconsin Dells won the Chula Vista Stay, Play, and Eat package.

Randy Sus, Briggsville

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: DDCS seeks volunteers

The Dells-Delton Community Supper offered monthly meals in the 10 months from January-October starting in 2013. Our DDCS committee has decided…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News