LETTER: Lake Mason Lions held annual fisheree

The Lake Mason Lions held the annual fisheree on Jan. 18. Anglers participated in the fishing contest, raffle, 50/50 drawings, and the “big ticket” prize drawing. The Lions thanks everyone for making this event a continuing success.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The winners of the 50/50 drawing include, Dick Sobojinski of Wisconsin Dells, Kari Gregoire of Janesville, Mandi Murphy of Oak Creek, and the Portage High School fishing club. Big fish cash winners include, William Cairns of Montello caught the best northern; Tyler Syens of Portage caught the biggest crappie; Ian Cook of Madison caught the largest perch and blue gill.

The “big ticket” winners include, Anne Ehlert of Briggsville won $100. Austin Schell of Baraboo won $200. Laurie Waite of Friendship won the crossbow donated by Scott Thompson. Tim Hanson of Wisconsin Dells won the Chula Vista Stay, Play, and Eat package.

Randy Sus, Briggsville