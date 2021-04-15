LETTER: Landers shows his ignorance

Brian Landers April 8 column, showed his complete ignorance of Amtrak rail service and the benefits a second train would have. Amtrak service has little to do with the Dells or Landers myopic view of rail travel. The second train being promoted mostly by Minnesota is to have regional impact for larger cities like La Crosse which have universities and businesses. Although a second train would make it more convenient to get to a Chicago Cubs game.

Back in the day, the advantages of multiple trains per day made rail travel more convenient to schedule personal or family travel times. Then, as now, the Dells has a huge advantage over Portage and Columbus as a travel destination.

Presently, the Dells also has a station which Portage and Columbus do not. Portage's station wasn't even in service back in the early ‘60s. That's when my family boarded the train at Portage, few people there. The train gets to the Dells and amazingly dozens and dozens of people get on and off. This is before all the Shuttle Ducks, taxis, and shuttle buses of today. Why doesn't the Dells want to take advantage of present day Amtrak service? One reason could be know-nothing former mayors like Landers.

Bob Hunt, Lodi