LETTER: Landlords need protection too

Most people didn’t move from their parents’ home to their own home. Many rented. Some rent for their entire lives.

We all know a landlord has to pay a mortgage, rent, insurance, maintenance, salaries, and improvements before ever considering taking a profit for themselves.

When some of the renters do not pay their fair share of the expenses for over nine months – wouldn’t it be hard to imagine how a landlord could keep being a landlord covering their expenses - say nothing of feeding their own children. Most landlords I know are working diligently with their renters, but if the renter doesn’t pay their fair share, the landlord loses and as a result all renters lose too.

It appears that the governor and state and federal representatives would rather throw unconditional checks at Americans in a one-size-fits-all solution once again rather than using intelligence and experience to find specific solutions to problems. It is easier for them to just print more money and give it away. All of us and our great-grandchildren will be paying this off for a long time.

Call the governor at 608-266-1212; the state at 800-362-9472; and federal representatives at 202-224-3121; and tell them to fix this with real solutions.

Anna Morgan, Lodi