LETTER: Launch charge increase issue on Lemonweir River

This letter is to address an issue that has bothered me and I’m sure a few others who like to fish and boat on the Lemonweir River in Mauston. The issue is launch charge increase. Why is the boat launch the only thing with a users fee attached? No fee for splash pad, tennis courts, pavilion in the park, the very expensive walk way around the river and dog run. Grants for this type of thing are all peachy keen, but still tax payers money. New Lisbon does not charge for ramp use, also has water to use your boat off. I wouldn’t think I am not alone in my thinking. Please dump the ramp fee.