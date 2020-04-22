LETTER: Launch charge increase issue on Lemonweir River
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Launch charge increase issue on Lemonweir River

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Mauston City Council,

This letter is to address an issue that has bothered me and I’m sure a few others who like to fish and boat on the Lemonweir River in Mauston. The issue is launch charge increase. Why is the boat launch the only thing with a users fee attached? No fee for splash pad, tennis courts, pavilion in the park, the very expensive walk way around the river and dog run. Grants for this type of thing are all peachy keen, but still tax payers money. New Lisbon does not charge for ramp use, also has water to use your boat off. I wouldn’t think I am not alone in my thinking. Please dump the ramp fee.

Frank Kranz, Mauston

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTERS

Anonymous person that returned lost wallet a credit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News