LETTER: Lawless behavior

Under Wisconsin State Law, the governor is limited to declaring a 60-day health emergency and needs legislative approval to extend it. He violated State Law by extending the mask mandate himself. A governor who ignores state law is encouraging lawless behavior. When he doesn’t obey our laws, neither will others.

The Black Lives Matter movement is different from black lives matter and not all blacks support it. In major metropolitan cities, BLM protesters incite violence with anti-police rhetoric, chanting phrases encouraging lawless behavior, that this newspaper won’t print.

Statistics from statista.com show police killed 242 white citizens in 2020 and 123 black citizens out of 661 total; mostly for resisting arrest, fleeing or attacking police, and threatening the community. Where’s supposed systemic racism and racist police killing blacks in those statistics? Where’s the outrage for whites? All lives do matter.

We live in an age where lies like systemic racism are presented as truth, and truth is called a lie or a right wing conspiracy. If young black students can obey their teachers, then adult black males can obey police, said our black friends. Our nation needs prayer. National healing comes from national repentance and submitting to Jesus Christ.

Michael Plautz, Baraboo