LETTER: Laws act as teachers

All human life, including your life, begins at conception and is continuous until our death.

The soul and body are joined at conception.

The spiritual soul gives life to the body made of matter and becomes a living human body.

The April 30, 1965, issue of Life Magazine had beautiful pictures of new life in the womb, unmistakably a human baby. Yet on Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court stripped all legal protection from this new human life, allowing its killing by abortion. Teaching that it’s ok to kill.

The people supporting abortion at that time lied to convince the public and the court to change the law; hence, more than 60 million lives have been killed in these United States.

The court had to reverse its decision on slavery in the Dred Scott case. It should reverse its decision on abortion. It is past time for this injustice to come to an end.

“A person's a person, no matter how small,” said Dr. Seuss.

You can help educate the public with the truth. Join Wisconsin Right to Life Dodge County Chapter, which meets at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish Center 408 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam.

Herb Lehner, Beaver Dam