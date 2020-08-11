LETTER: Leaders need to follow through on school discipline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before the peak of the pandemic, a hot topic in Baraboo was the horrendous lack of discipline rampant in Baraboo schools and the chaotic conditions resulting from it. The front page of the Baraboo News Republic apprised the community of this intolerable situation and chronicled actions proposed to address the issue.

The pandemic must not become an excuse for the district administrator and the board of education to fail to follow through. Physically reopening the schools should be a clarion call to those in leadership positions to institute policies that will meaningfully and effectively address the increasing chaos that has become all too common.

Classroom teachers, tasked in the past with keeping students up to speed academically, now have the additional responsibility of keeping them, and themselves, healthy and alive.

That’s no small task.

The architects of this reopening must provide what is necessary for classroom teachers to protect students and themselves from the ravages of COVID-19. Paramount to this is maintaining a disciplined learning environment with unambiguous standards of behavior and consistently enforced meaningful consequences for violating them.