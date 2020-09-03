LETTER: League of Women Voters of Dane County can help

I am writing on behalf of "The League of Women Voters of Dane County" and its partner organizations and volunteers, to advise readers of The Eagle that the League maintains a Voter Helpline that is available to assist voters throughout Wisconsin, well beyond the borders of Dane County.

The telephone number of the Voter Helpline is 608-285-2141 and it is available so that voters throughout the state can call for assistance with their voting questions.

Dane County volunteers are able to answer most questions called in to the Helpline. But sometimes local volunteers are needed to provide information unique to other communities beyond Dane County (township and village polling places, etc.), or to provide direct assistance, such as (for example) serving as a witness for an absentee ballot when a voter is staying in due to COVID. The Helpline's statewide network currently has 22 local volunteers (and their groups) covering 31 counties and communities, and continues to grow with the participation of local League of Women Voters and local chapters of other grassroots groups as well as civic-minded individuals.