LETTER: Learning is priceless

We may also agree buying a bag of potatoes or buying a tank of gasoline is an easy to understand cost/benefit transaction. Those dollars come directly out of our bank account at the moment the transaction is completed. But taxes are different. We are required to pay the costs to maintain and support our community, state and nation.

In this tax season maybe it's a good idea to consider the portion of taxes which fund the cost of our Baraboo schools. Beyond the easily quantified needs of building infrastructure and faculty and staff compensation, we also need to consider topics such as curriculum and subject content and priority, along with all the extra-curricular programs involved in day-to-day operations. Regardless of our own personal opinions or overall interest in our public schools, we all have a stake in this question: What is the value of our public schools and are we citizens getting a fair return on the taxes we are required to pay? And is our school board being a good steward of our finances?