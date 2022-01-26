 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER

LETTER: Learning is priceless

  • 0

How do you value an education? Perhaps we could agree the process of learning is priceless.

We may also agree buying a bag of potatoes or buying a tank of gasoline is an easy to understand cost/benefit transaction. Those dollars come directly out of our bank account at the moment the transaction is completed. But taxes are different. We are required to pay the costs to maintain and support our community, state and nation.

In this tax season maybe it's a good idea to consider the portion of taxes which fund the cost of our Baraboo schools. Beyond the easily quantified needs of building infrastructure and faculty and staff compensation, we also need to consider topics such as curriculum and subject content and priority, along with all the extra-curricular programs involved in day-to-day operations. Regardless of our own personal opinions or overall interest in our public schools, we all have a stake in this question: What is the value of our public schools and are we citizens getting a fair return on the taxes we are required to pay? And is our school board being a good steward of our finances?

People are also reading…

Will Underwood, North Freedom

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Mortality rate is down

The current mortality rate in Wisconsin for those that contract COVID-19 or a variant is .0084 %. That's down from .0094 % last week illustrat…

LETTER: Small truths upend big lie

Our President spoke of the need to counter, “The Big Lie,” on Jan. 9. We all need to act to make the truth real to Americans and save our democracy.

LETTER: Mentors needed for program

Several years ago Columbia County had a Big Brothers/Big Sisters program. I was fortunate to get a 'little' sister who is now an adult and we …

LETTER: Support Kyle Little

I have had the pleasure of working with Kyle on rolling out new training initiatives that I am responsible for creating for the company in whi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News