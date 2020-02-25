LETTER: Lee Trask best option for Columbus School Board

Lee Trask is not someone that I know well; we actual spoke for the first time at the Holiday Train event. I was first exposed to him last year when he spoke up at the Columbus School Board meetings. There is a lot of of turmoil in the district and Lee has been a breathe of fresh air. When he addresses the board he comes in with facts not emotions unlike some of the other parents. He takes the time and researches his concerns before speaking on them. He has the passion for the district that is needed to retain families, teachers, and grow as a community. We need someone who will be the voice of reason on our School Board. We need someone who will ask the tough questions regardless of who's feelings they might offend. At the end of the day the children are, our future and need to think of the bigger picture like Lee always does. This is not a popularity contest, it is for our community's future and we deserve nothing but the best which is Lee. For me, the only vote that makes sense on April 7 is Lee Trask for School Board.