LETTER: Left's problem not with Trump, it's with God

In response to Dave Wester’s Dec. 11 letter, “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God.” - Romans 13:1. So, Wester, yes, God did raise President Donald Trump to the presidency, just as He did to Barack Obama, the Bushes, Richard Nixon, Warren Harding, William Taft, and every other American president. Your ignorance of Biblical truths only damages your claims, not helps them.

White and - brace yourselves - black evangelicals alike have taken an undue beating from the “tolerant” left for their voting for Trump. Christians didn’t vote for Trump because they loved him for his personal track record. They voted for him because he valued human life before birth, protected religious liberties, desires to keep marriage between one man and one woman, seeks to keep our nation safe through secure borders, isn’t a one-world globalist and a host of other reasons.

Do most evangelicals love Trump? No. But we evangelicals have the respect to honor him as president because – unlike Wester – evangelicals know and obey the Bible. Ultimately, Wester’s and the left’s problem isn’t with Trump, evangelicals, or the Bible – it’s with God.

Aaron Lentz, Baraboo