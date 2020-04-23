LETTER: Legislative leaders act like spoiled boys in this crisis

It seems that the two spoiled boys who have been running our Wisconsin Legislature for the last 10-12 years are going to their "big brother" for help again. These boys apparently can't go through the chain of command of the court system, but ask "big brother" to win their battles for them and do it now. They have done it before. Of course nonpartisan "big brother" is controlled by birds of the same feather, so what do you think will happen with the spoiled boys' lawsuit?
Our governor used scientific information in making a decision to extend his "Safer at Home" policy, followed by a plan of how and when to reopen the state. Rather come up with a plan of their own they run to big brother so they get their way. How do think this is going to come out?
Marlin Spindler, Beaver Dam
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!