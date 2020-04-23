LETTER: Legislative leaders act like spoiled boys in this crisis

It seems that the two spoiled boys who have been running our Wisconsin Legislature for the last 10-12 years are going to their "big brother" for help again. These boys apparently can't go through the chain of command of the court system, but ask "big brother" to win their battles for them and do it now. They have done it before. Of course nonpartisan "big brother" is controlled by birds of the same feather, so what do you think will happen with the spoiled boys' lawsuit?