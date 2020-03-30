LETTER: Legislative leaders making us choose: safety or voting

It is a disgrace that Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly speaker Robin Vos have been blocking Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to allow the mass-mailing of absentee ballots to each of the voters in Wisconsin. Don't they know we are in an unprecedented health emergency?

Their plan to have voters go out to mingle with others to cast their ballots makes voters have to choose between exposing themselves to the coronavirus or voting. Many people will not take that risk. Fitzgerald and Vos need to use their legislative power to give the people of Wisconsin a fair vote.

Voting is supposed to be our right. Fitzgerald and Vos are trying to take that away from us. They need to postpone the election, send out the absentee ballots and let us vote.

Janet Bohn, Baraboo