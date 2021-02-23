LETTER: Legislators want PPP relief, but not federal money for BadgerCare

A Feb. 14 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story showed that some of our state legislators took advantage of the COVID relief Paycheck Protection Plan. One representative said that the virus affected his popcorn business, but if we are all stuck at home watching Netflix don't we need more popcorn? Another rep said he would have to lay off 36 workers at his dairy farm. Did he also layoff 2,000 cows? When I'm sequestered in my basement I need "more ice cream!" These legislators are the same people who say we can't take more federal money to expand BadgerCare.