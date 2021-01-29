 Skip to main content
LETTER: Legislature is guilty
LETTER

LETTER: Legislature is guilty

A wise and logical fictional character once said, "The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, or of the one." Spock, "Wrath of Khan.”

That phrase should be the basis for making decisions regarding the fight against COVID-19.

Masking is the most important step. It is like the seat belt law.

Unfortunately the Wisconsin Republican Legislature is guilty of never agreeing with Gov. Tony Evers. It always has to be a fight. This should not be. Health care professionals around the world have said that the protocols: masking, social distancing, handwashing, etc. are still the most important step in controlling and conquering this pandemic. Shame on Robin Vos and Mark Born and the other supposed leaders. Do your sworn duty.

By the way, I want to see proof that you were not paid for 2020 - seems to me you did no work.

The taxpayers shouldn't be left giving you a "handout" for doing nothing. It is time for Wisconsin to change to a "part-time legislative body" - and for the current supposed leaders, "part-time" is being generous in an assessment of your work on anything.

Marge Jorgensen, Beaver Dam

