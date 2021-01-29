 Skip to main content
LETTER: Legislature should concentrate on pandemic
LETTER: Legislature should concentrate on pandemic

NBC Nightly News has reported that the more contagious strain of coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom has now been found in a number of states in our country, including Wisconsin. This after reading in the Jan. 27 Daily Citizen that the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate voted the previous day to repeal Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate, "despite warnings from virtually every sector of the health care community that doing so would impair efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic." Republicans said Evers "overstepped his authority by issuing repeated emergency health orders instead of going through the Legislature." It seems to me that settling the question of whether the governor had the authority to issue the mask mandate could wait until we get the pandemic under control, but maybe that makes too much sense.

Gary Cox, Beaver Dam

