LETTER: Let’s continue to be positive

We now have a president with vast experience, who shows genuine concern and compassion for people. Qualified cabinet members have been carefully selected to tackle the challenges ahead. Democratic U.S. Senator and Representatives from Wisconsin helped deliver the “American Rescue Plan,” providing immediate relief. COVID cases are down in our state, and the vaccination effort is robust throughout the country. These are all positive achievements.

Then, there is the Republican Party - filled with conspiracy theories, false information, politicizing common sense, disregard for the Constitution, divisive/ bigoted remarks, power at any cost, suppress the vote - all trademarks of a once respected party. This characterizes many of our state leaders. However, on April 6, we have a chance to be more positive.

Democratic candidate Melissa Winker, running for State Senate District 13, is endorsed by the Capitol Times. Her top priority is the pandemic, supporting a unified response. She opposes gerrymandering, supports everyone’s right to vote and keeping taxpayer dollars in public schools.

Jill Underly also agrees, as candidate for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, that taxpayer dollars need to stay in public schools. She is endorsed by the state teachers’ union.