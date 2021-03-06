 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Let’s demand fair maps
comments
LETTER

LETTER: Let’s demand fair maps

{{featured_button_text}}

Every 10 years, the lines defining Wisconsin’s legislative and congressional districts are redrawn using data from the most recent U.S. census. If this redistricting is done openly and reasonably, following recommendations of county boards and municipalities, and is based on common sense geography, Wisconsin voters get a fair chance to elect representatives who share our concerns.

In 2011, the majority party drew the district lines in secret, ignoring recommendations of the counties and municipalities, which essentially cut out the voices of millions of voters. Many observers think that Wisconsin has the most unfair electoral maps in the country.

2021 is our chance to right this wrong. See Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition for information and advice for more action. For now, please call your state legislators and senators and urge their support for fair, nonpartisan redistricting to restore the health of democracy in Wisconsin.

Let’s demand fair maps.

Tom Sullivan, Prairie du Sac

comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Wolf hunt was rushed

This week’s wolf hunt happened without public input, without science and with very little legally required consult with the tribes. Many don’t…

Opinion

LETTER: Fan letter received

I want to publicly thank whoever sent me the unsigned, typed fan letter without a return address. Your thoughtfulness put a smile on my face a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News