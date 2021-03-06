LETTER: Let’s demand fair maps

Every 10 years, the lines defining Wisconsin’s legislative and congressional districts are redrawn using data from the most recent U.S. census. If this redistricting is done openly and reasonably, following recommendations of county boards and municipalities, and is based on common sense geography, Wisconsin voters get a fair chance to elect representatives who share our concerns.

In 2011, the majority party drew the district lines in secret, ignoring recommendations of the counties and municipalities, which essentially cut out the voices of millions of voters. Many observers think that Wisconsin has the most unfair electoral maps in the country.

2021 is our chance to right this wrong. See Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition for information and advice for more action. For now, please call your state legislators and senators and urge their support for fair, nonpartisan redistricting to restore the health of democracy in Wisconsin.

Let’s demand fair maps.

Tom Sullivan, Prairie du Sac