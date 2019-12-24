LETTER: Let's take advantage of Bowman Park

Growing up on a nearby farm, visiting the Dells was always special. To this day I love this town, especially Bowman Park. In fact, Bowman Park would be a perfect location for the Dells' farmers market and evening entertainment, since there is something in the park for everyone.

Locals have donated money and time so that the park is kept beautiful and useful. There’s the basketball court, donated by Charlie Balsmeider. There’s also the main building of the Dells Historical Society, upgraded by Bud Gussel and dedicated members. Then there is the concert shell, donated by the WDHS Art Department, a perfect location for concerts and speakers. Families are not forgotten with a fun play area and a picnic shelter, donated by the Lions Club. And just this month carpenters finished a new bathroom facility.

Let’s take advantage of Bowman Park. The farmers market would be perfect along its east side with convenient parking and easy vendor access. Some may want this weekly market downtown because of the tourists, but let’s not forget our locals, including seniors, young families, and neighbors from surrounding communities. Bringing people further east will help them realize there are fine businesses there as well.

Anita Nelson, Wisconsin Dells