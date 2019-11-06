“I only have a minute, sixty seconds in it. Forced upon me, I did not choose it. But I know that I must use it, give account if I abuse it, suffer if I lose it. Only a tiny little minute, but eternity is in it.”
These simple, thoughtful words by Dr. Benjamin Mays are powerful. They urge us to make good use of the “minutes” of our lives in this world. What we do is a reflection of our culture and society. My fellow citizens we need to use our time and energy to save the innocent puppies and dogs in the puppy mill at Spring Green. They have no voice, but we can be their voice. Let us put a stop to this cruel environment and testing. They deserve to be in a loving home where they can run and play as normal animals. Please chose to be their voice and fight this. We are Wisconsin. We are better than this. Contact dane4dogs.org.
Darlene Ciaglo, Reedsburg
