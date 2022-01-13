LETTER: Let's make progress together

Let’s make progress together

The difference between a problem and a dilemma, and the common ground most people agree on no matter what their initial opinion is: You can fix a problem.

For example if you spill some water you can wipe it up. But dilemmas such as gun violence, homelessness, education, etc can never be completely solved.

Luckily most people, regardless of their initial opinion about a dilemma, do believe in many of the same ideas. Most people are for less government waste of money. More honesty. Less corruption. Programs with less bureaucracy. Programs the foster more personal responsibility and success. Even on the most personal issues like abortion, most people agree that they are in favor of less sexual violence and less unwanted pregnancies.

Using this model of problems versus dilemmas, most people who seemingly will not get along with each other can find common ground.

Ira Kastenberg, Poynette