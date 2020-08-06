LETTER: Letter contains a litany of falehoods

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The July 8 letter “Sick vicious animals” makes one’s heart and jaw drop to the floor. It is a rant that is easily proven false. We live in a world where some believe that all opinions are equal and there is no obligation to search for facts and truth in forming an opinion. The result is the litany of false assertions in that letter, framed in the words: idiots, cesspools, fools, and sick vicious animals.

This display of hateful, divisive language sears the soul. Then this week, many of us celebrated the life of Rep. John Lewis. Rep. Lewis was a man that faced some of the worst that the world could throw at him and responded with love and grace.

In responding to the writer of “Sick vicious animals” I quote Rep. Lewis: “If you’re not hopeful and optimistic, then you just give up. You have to take that long hard look and just believe that if you’re consistent, you will succeed.” It is consistent attention to truth, empathy, justice, and equality for all that is called for. It is the majority who value these things that will lead us out of these hate-filled and divisive times.

Beverly Pestel, Richland Center