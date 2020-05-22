LETTER: Letter word count? How about Trump's long, sad record?

If you are really into counting then why not count how many children are still separated and incarcerated because of President Donald Trump’s failed immigration policy? How many people has he demeaned and bullied during his administration? Count how many of his staff have been convicted of crimes. Count how many allies he has snubbed and how many tyrants he has courted. Count how many times he has gone golfing costing the taxpayers millions. Count how many inspector generals he has fired because they were doing their job. Count how many tax returns he has released and how many payments Mexico has made to pay for the wall.