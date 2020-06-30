LETTER: Letter writers' viewpoints on Trump, morality astonishing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One recent letter writer begs us to "vote Republican" to "assure our safety." Another shares that, as a lifelong Christian, he "find(s) Trump a refreshing change" believing COVID-19 "is God's punishment for this nation's abandonment of Christianity," while stating how media and politics "violates the Ten Commandments regularly." Another wonders, "What am I missing here?" regarding his views on racism and providing "a super constitutional status." A fourth bemoans "removal of historical figures" and how liberal policies "provided an excuse for people who want to destroy our society."

Wow! People, get your heads out of the FOXhole! For Christian reference, this is a classic example of the parable of the sower, Luke 8:4-15. How anyone can juxtapose any of Christ's teachings with the 19,000 documented Trump lies, racist policies, environmental destruction, alignment with despots and autocrats while betraying our Constitution is incredible.

Friday we learned that Putin put a bounty on US troops' heads and Trump, et al. knew about it and did nothing! Ten Commandments? Name one which Trump hasn't broken repeatedly. If you won't listen to a Democrat, then harken to the words of four former major Republicans who formed The Lincoln Project. They will set you straight.

Susan Holmes, Baraboo