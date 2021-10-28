LETTER: Letter writing is more than communication

Letter writing is not only a form of communication but also a way to define oneself and to relate to society, so I occasionally write letters to newspapers.

Others employ completely different methods to achieve the same ends.

Some boorish brethren prefer to wear one of those little red MAGA dunce caps, along with a crassly worded T-shirt, wave around one of those big blue flags with “___ Biden” at the top and “___ You That Voted for Him” at the bottom, and then invade our nation’s Capitol.

Our crazier compatriots favor QAnon attire and spreading the word that a group of Satan-worshiping elites who run a child sex ring—and just happen to be cannibals—are trying to control our politics and the media.

Some of the more armiferous among us pledge themselves to Donald Trump, clad themselves in camouflage, arm themselves to the teeth and go shopping at Walmart.

Others accouter themselves in red attire to appear en masse at school board budget meetings.

“Different strokes for different folks,” as the saying goes.

At my advanced age, I’ll stick with the letter writing. It requires neither leaving the house nor donning a costume.

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells