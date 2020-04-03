LETTER: Levzow, Ives and Walker deserve to be re-elected to Pardeeville School Board

I am writing to ask you to support the re-election of Becky Levzow, Lynette Ives and Karla Walker to the Pardeeville Area School Board.
Levzow, Ives and Walker have been effective and tireless advocates for the students of the Pardeeville School District. Levzow, Ives and Walker understand the need to balance academics, arts and athletics for the benefit of all students.
Their history of fiscal responsibility, vision, experience and dedication to the students, families, teachers and administration of the Pardeeville Area School District deserves our continued support.
Hal Balsiger, Wyocena
