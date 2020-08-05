LETTER: Liberal ignorance, fake news what's wrong with country

Groping Joe Biden’s the perfect candidate for the Democratic party. He can legitimately deny everything he’s either said or done because he can’t remember them anymore anyway.
The absolute ignorance of recent Letters to the Editor is a testament to our failed public education system, which they may have helped destroy. To say federal officers sent to Portland to stop the destruction of federal buildings are the problem after 60-plus days of rioting, looting, burning and worse is ignorance. To say we won’t do away with the Electoral College but force our states electoral delegates to vote for anyone other than our state's presidential election winner is ignorance. To think this COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been exploited by the left to keep people scared and our economy shut down is ignorance.
Hydroxychloroquine and zinc are being used world-wide with huge success to save lives but because President Trump endorsed it the fake news media and evil liberals here let people die needlessly. To say President Trump is responsible for any COVID-19 deaths is malicious ignorance. Benjamin Franklin said, “Any society that will give up a little liberty to gain a little security will deserve neither and lose both.”
Gary Schoppenhorst, Endeavor
