LETTER: Liberal ignorance, fake news what's wrong with country

The absolute ignorance of recent Letters to the Editor is a testament to our failed public education system, which they may have helped destroy. To say federal officers sent to Portland to stop the destruction of federal buildings are the problem after 60-plus days of rioting, looting, burning and worse is ignorance. To say we won’t do away with the Electoral College but force our states electoral delegates to vote for anyone other than our state's presidential election winner is ignorance. To think this COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been exploited by the left to keep people scared and our economy shut down is ignorance.