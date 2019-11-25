{{featured_button_text}}

Congratulations on the Baraboo Christmas Light Parade on Nov. 21. It was so refreshing to see so many Christian floats in the parade.

The Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce is a big step above Wisconsin Dells, where they do not allow any Christian recognition in their parades, not even from local churches.

It is nice to have a city that isn’t afraid of the backlash from keeping a Christian focus. Thank you.

Laurie Jonas, Portage

