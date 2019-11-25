Congratulations on the Baraboo Christmas Light Parade on Nov. 21. It was so refreshing to see so many Christian floats in the parade.
The Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce is a big step above Wisconsin Dells, where they do not allow any Christian recognition in their parades, not even from local churches.
It is nice to have a city that isn’t afraid of the backlash from keeping a Christian focus. Thank you.
Laurie Jonas, Portage
