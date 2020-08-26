LETTER: 'Lions Burgers' set one-day record

The Reedsburg Lions thank all those businesses and individuals who came out last Friday to purchase our world famous “Lion Burgers.” We set a one-day record for the number of burgers sold since the start of this event years ago. We thank everyone for their patience during the height of the sale. We also apologize to those who we were not able to serve because we ran out of food late in the day. The response was far greater than we ever expected.
We also acknowledge our business partners because without their help we could not have had a successful fundraiser. So, a warm and sincere 'thank you" goes out to Lakes Gas and Viking Village Foods in Reedsburg and Hartje’s in La Valle.
Thanks everyone for helping the Reedsburg Lions in their mission of service.
Mike Gargano, Reedsburg
