LETTER: Lions Club grateful for support of annual fruit fundraiser

The Lions Club of Beaver Dam thanks the generous people of Beaver Dam for a very successful fruit sale fundraiser.

The club sold 1,159 boxes of oranges, grapefruit and mixed gift boxes throughout the city and will use the proceeds for scholarships, eyeglasses for those who cannot afford them and contributions to local charities such as People Against A Violent Environment, Church Health Services and Clothes for Kids. The club also contributes to Lions charities such as the Lions Camp at Rosholt near Stevens Point, which serves visually and hearing impaired youth as well as mentally challenged youth.

We thank WBEV for advertising the sale above and beyond our compensation to them. We also thank the grocery stores for stuffing our sale notices into their customers' bags even though we are competing with them. Joe Lucafo let us use the former Metalfab building as a warehouse again and we’re grateful. And Alsum Produce provided excellent fruit, as always.

We look forward to another sale next October and November and to see many of our customers soon on Jan. 25 for our Wisconsin Singers/Good Old Acapella concert at the high school.

Mark Barrette and Lowell Peck, Lions Club of Beaver Dam, Beaver Dam