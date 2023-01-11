LETTER: Listening session appreciated

A listening session was held Jan. 9 at the Hatch Public Library with Rep. Tony Kurtz and Sen. Howard Marklein. My appreciation goes to these representatives for their time and effort in arranging this opportunity for respectful exchange on many topics.

Praise was extended to Kurtz and Marklein for the expansion of broadband Internet service to some of the more remote townships of Juneau County. This expansion of fiber optic cable service is largely due to the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November 2021. This bill passed the U.S. Senate by a vote of 69-30. In the House of Representatives, the vote was 228-206. There were six Republican votes in favor in the House. None of these were from Wisconsin. To be clear, the Wisconsin State Legislature had no role in the passage of this bill.