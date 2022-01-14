LETTER: Little is mayor you need

When I think of Kyle Little, the words trustworthy, caring, supportive, volunteer and passionate all come to mind.
I have known Kyle for many years and his lifestyle is the epitome of serving his community. For the last 20 years he has served as the President of the Portage Family Skate Park while creating economic development and business cooperation through fundraisers, charities, talk shows, sponsorships, events and so much more.
If you want a mayor that will hear your concerns, lead with his heart and truly care about this community, vote Kyle Little.
Josh Thalacker, Middleton