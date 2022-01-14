 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Little is mayor you need
0 Comments
LETTER

LETTER: Little is mayor you need

  • 0

When I think of Kyle Little, the words trustworthy, caring, supportive, volunteer and passionate all come to mind.

I have known Kyle for many years and his lifestyle is the epitome of serving his community. For the last 20 years he has served as the President of the Portage Family Skate Park while creating economic development and business cooperation through fundraisers, charities, talk shows, sponsorships, events and so much more.

If you want a mayor that will hear your concerns, lead with his heart and truly care about this community, vote Kyle Little.

Josh Thalacker, Middleton

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Democracy threatened

The media is so accustomed to lies of Donald Trump that it continues to this day. It allows the Republican Party to make fabricated charges on…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News