LETTER: Little, perfect fit for mayor
I have had the opportunity of working with Kyle Little on my radio show many times throughout the past 6 1/2 years. The tremendous awareness & hard work that he has put into creating the "Portage Family Skate Park" for his community has been a wonderful journey to witness and it takes someone like Kyle to make such added change. Kyle is extremely passionate, driven, out-going, tremendous net-worker, social media savvy, compassionate, creative, well spoken, and is ready to make a difference. I also think Kyle has the great ability to connect with youth, families (being a family man himself) and our elders. Kyle's heart expands outside his own community too. After asking him to join my campaign team to fight blood cancer for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society he was one of the first to sign up. Kyle has a great attitude with a positive look in life and that is crucial during these trying times. He is selfless and he is kind. I think Kyle processes the skills, the networking, and the understanding to what his community needs. He's a fighter. I think Kyle Little is a perfect fit to become mayor of Portage.

Krista Uelmen, Mid-West Family Broadcasting, Madison

