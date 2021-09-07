LETTER: Local government must follow federal law

I received your email as a county supervisor that I do everything in my power to "ban Vaccine Mandates” as "an unconstitutional deprivation of liberty.” You also noted that, "I'll be watching how you vote." Article VI, Paragraph 2 of the U.S. Constitution, the "Supremacy Clause," establishes that federal law takes precedence over state laws. The federal government is requiring nursing homes to have employees vaccinated — exact details forthcoming. Therefore, all nursing homes must comply.

It feels disconcerting as governmental overreach. But, this pattern has followed almost every major safety change. For example, research affirmed that seat belts were lifesaving in the 50s. But, it was hotly disputed as well. The Appleton Post Crescent printed a letter in 1964, "the individual should decide whether or not the use of safety belts is wise,” (wpr.org, 2017). Seatbelts were approved nationally in 1968. It is not contested that seat belts save lives.

Nor is it contested that vaccines save lives. I credit former President Donald Trump coming up with a vaccine so quickly. On Saturday, Aug. 21, in Alabama he said, "I believe totally in your freedoms. You got to do what you have to do, but I recommend, take the vaccines. I did it. It's good. Take the vaccines." See youtube.com/watch?v=t0Z4J9nY0v4.