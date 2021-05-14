LETTER: Local officers deserve thanks during National Police Week

National Police Week is May 9-15, a great time to thank our hard working police and sheriffs for all they do to keep us safe.

I have been writing letters of appreciation to more than 432 police chiefs and sheriffs. I received back 169 letters, notes and emails from 42 states, plus patches, commemorative coins and police T-shirts.

Some responses received included, “What a wonderfully kind email and letter! I along with the men and women of the … police department appreciate your support.” “Thank you so much. You may not realize how much we appreciate your message.” “The men and women in Blue...do a difficult job and rarely get the recognition they deserve. It is quite refreshing and very appreciated to know that someone respects the work they do.”

“I showed it to Chief …and all of our Command Staff. They wanted me to send it out to all of our (586) employees. Considering everything we are facing today, it is reassuring to see kindness extended from various members of our community, especially when demands continue to mount and simple daily operations become more challenging. Please know your kindness was appreciated more than you may realize.”

It made me cry.

Betsy Grant, Wisconsin Dells