LETTER: Local opinions should be highlighted

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not long ago I sent a letter to the editor; it was immediately rejected. It contained more than 200 words.

I was told columnists can write what they want. Sadly, that endless dribble takes up 95% of the opinion page, leaving local opinions to “zilch.” Shouldn’t local opinions be the highlight of our community paper?

Some say they are a fan of Brian Landers. I am not. I applaud “Karen” for her honesty in his first annual self-review, June 18. Jabs at the Packers are not funny. Packer passion is Wisconsin! Bears are not. Doing away with the national anthem at sports events is not a solution to our current climate either. It is a cop-out.

The "Star-Spangled Banner" is our only national anthem. It is a salute to the flag, our nation. Not everyone has served in the military, as I had for 30-plus years. If more would place ourselves in the minds of military personnel, maybe others would understand why we stand up, place hand over heart, and most importantly sing along, then there might be a chance to continue this great tradition.

That’s my opinion in the little space I have. Whew!

Larry Harvey, Wisconsin Dells