LETTER: 'Logic is an enemy and truth is a menace'

Know this: Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, Marco Rubio, and conservative media would thrive under any political system, such are their characters or lack of it. They would be successful under any lying and oppressive regime in the world. That means something. As Rod Serling said, "Logic is an enemy and truth is a menace." This is the belief and reality of the Republican Party everywhere. To allow these Republican personalities and conservative networks to continue their distortion and abuse of American democracy and free speech is asking sharks to keep watch over the swimmers.