LETTER: Lombard letter is off-base

As one of the "bloodhounds" of Powered Up Baraboo, I would like to remind Jim Lombard that this group criticized in your Dec. 14 letter is made up of concerned citizens interested in making our worldwide environment better for future generations.

Your statement comparing the amount of carbon dioxide that the U.S. produces to India and China reminds me of the ticketed driver that complains to the officer that "others were going much faster; why pick on me?"

As I understand, you are a pharmacist by profession and I am very concerned with your statement that "Unsuspected or unmeasurable variables introduce chaos." In my lifetime, these "unsuspected or unmeasurable variables" have led to cures and inventions that were previously unimaginable.

Perhaps the most stunning statement you made was that by advocating for ways to use our natural resources more efficiently, reuse, reduce and recycle the waste products, and promoting cleaner energy production, Powered Up Baraboo "may create a greater environmental disaster than a few parts per million increase of carbon dioxide or possible fraction of a degree in temperature elevation." I believe that many in our world, including the majority of scientists and medical doctors, would readily dispute your logic.

Walter Scott Sr., Baraboo