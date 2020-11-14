LETTER: Look at the person, not the party when voting

To all voting citizens, this is an excerpt from George Washington’s farewell address and in regards political parties.
“It [the Party] serves always to distract the Public Councils, and enfeeble the Public Administration. It agitates the Community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms; kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection. It opens the door to foreign influence and corruption, which find a facilitated access to the government itself through the channels of party passions. Thus the policy and the will of one country are subjected to the policy and will of another.”
Regardless of who you voted for, in future elections I urge you to look more closely at the person running and not only the party to which they belong.
Jerrold Lunde, Beaver Dam
