LETTER: Look further for truthful information

Can people really be as ignorant as they appear? It’s possible if you only watch, listen or read from sources that feed your political prejudice. The only thing you hear from the big four news media - ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX - is unsubstantiated, false claims or outright denial of election fraud.

This paper, including the guest opinion writers, is a perfect example of bias demonizing any view but the liberal left. News media, Twitter, Google and Facebook all censor information for Democrats. Go to Newsmax, Parler and Vicky McKenna radio show for unbiased information about sworn affidavits nationwide exposing voter fraud.

The Democratic Party is so corrupt and evil it’s shameful. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi sold out America to Ukraine, Russia and China while trying to overthrow President Donald Trump for four years. The ignorance of Democratic voters is demonstrated by college students holding “Socialism for all” signs while screaming defund the police. It is the result of public education corrupted by teacher unions whose only concern is money, instead of educating children in person. The ultimate evil? More than 61 million babies murdered by abortion and every Democratic voter is complicit in their murders. Democratic Christian-the ultimate oxymoron.

Gary Schoppenhorst, Endeavor